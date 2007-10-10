Illy House-in-a-Shipping-Container Comes to NYC

What looks like a rusty old shipping container from the outside turns into a posh "living space" at the touch of a button in this Quik House by Adam Kalkin. More than a mere concept, it's a fully functioning object d'art, and it'll be set up and accepting visitors in Columbus Circle in NYC between November 28 and December 29 of this year. Not only will you get to check out a cool piece of outside-the-box (or inside-the-box, I guess) design, but you'll get a free espresso when you go. Oh man, I am so there. Hit the jump to see it fully closed and fully opened. [The Cool Hunter via Boing Boing]