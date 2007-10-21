If you've unlocked your iPhone (v.1.0.2), but are after that 1.1.1 update, a new method has been found to "rivirginize" the phone to the factory locked state. Be warned: we do not think this is ready for the mainstream just yet, despite the excellent guidance manual. [Hackintosh]
