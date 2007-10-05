Here's some lousy breaking news for you: in the case we recently told you about, Capitol Records, et al v. Jammie Thomas, the jury found in favour of the RIAA, awarding $US222,000 worth of damages. That's $US9,250 per song, for those of you keeping track at home, which is a hell of a lot less than the $US150,000 per song maximum damage they could have awarded, but is still pretty nuts. I guess it's official: the system doesn't work. If anybody needs me, I'll be packing to move to Sweden. [Threat Level]
Idiotic Jury Awards RIAA $250,000 Because of 24 Pirated Songs
