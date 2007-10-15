Hyundai W-100 Wrist Phone Most Feature-Rich Yet, and Now It's a Real

This Hyundai W-100 Wrist Phone is not the first mobile phone in the form factor of a watch, and it's probably not going to be the last, either. Hyundai is apparently marketing this watch we showed you in the form of prototype last summer from Chinese company Cect. That's a lot of tech to pack into a small space, and this is the best looking watch phone we've seen yet, too.

It's equipped with Bluetooth so you can walk around and look like you're talking to yourself, and then you can be sneaky and take some pictures with its 1.3-megapixel onboard camera. It even has an MP3 player, and if your eyes are sharp enough, it plays videos, too.

No pricing info was forthcoming yet, and we're not sure this is going to be available in the US, either, but it's a nice design exercise, and we can expect to see more of these kinds of watches Stateside before too long. [Phonedaily, via Wrist Dreams]