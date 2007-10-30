Hulu Private Beta Goes Live Tonight; Will YouTube Blink?

The bastard child of News Corp. and NBC's love-hate relationship with GooTube, Hulu, is making its public debut this week, with the private beta going live tonight. The log-in form's already up, but those of us at Giz who've signed up for the beta haven't gotten our invites in the mail yet, so we haven't stuck our foot in the front door. Hulu's YouTube-killing voodoo is supposed be the fact that it's going to be awash in full-length episodes of TV shows, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to The Pretender to Heroes, along with movies (The Breakfast Club!) and content from Sony, MGM and others, lojacked with "25 percent as much advertising as broadcast norms." NewTeeVee has a thorough rundown laying out most of what you'd want to know before sending your email address into the corporate mystery chute. [GigaOM]