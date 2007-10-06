It may have taken 14 months to complete, but I think you will agree that the gargantuan effort put forth on this Hulk PC Mod is readily apparent. This is in addition to the fact that it takes a tremendous amount of creative vision to attempt a caseless mod with a 13-inch poseable Hulk figure and a micro ATX motherboard. Plus it gets mad points for theatrics. [Fusion Mods]
Hulk PC Mod is Nothing Short of Spectacular
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.