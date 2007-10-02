The HTC Touch Dual, which we previously called the Touch Slide, is now official. It's got the same front face as the HTC Touch, but is slightly thinner and has a slide-out keypad. The keypad isn't SureType like we saw before, but just a standard T9 interface. But it does have a 2-megapixel camera, 3G (HSDPA and GPRS/EDGE), the TouchFlo interface, and all the standard Windows Mobile 6 functions you love from other phones. Europe only for now, but we'll tell you when you can get your own. [HTC]
HTC Touch Dual Is Official
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.