HTC Touch Dual Is Official

The HTC Touch Dual, which we previously called the Touch Slide, is now official. It's got the same front face as the HTC Touch, but is slightly thinner and has a slide-out keypad. The keypad isn't SureType like we saw before, but just a standard T9 interface. But it does have a 2-megapixel camera, 3G (HSDPA and GPRS/EDGE), the TouchFlo interface, and all the standard Windows Mobile 6 functions you love from other phones. Europe only for now, but we'll tell you when you can get your own. [HTC]