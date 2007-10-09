Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

HTC Polaris Spotted

htc_polaris_pocketpc-net2.jpgHTC gear always seems to leak a bit early, and here is what appears to be the first shot of the WM6 Pro HTC Polaris (sitting in front of the HTC Shift). We'd seen a mockups before along with what we're still assuming to be the smartphone's specs: HSDPA\EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS w/compass, 3MP camera, MicroSD and, as the cherry on top, an FM radio baby!

What we don't yet realise is the the Polaris only functions when sprawled across the Shift's keyboard at that precise angle. Darn. [theunwired via bgr]

