HTC Polaris Is Now HTC Touch Cruise, Specs Confirmed

The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/GPS-enabled 3G HTC Polaris has been presented in the Netherlands and although we don't have official pictures yet, we have its final name and confirmed specs: it's going to be called HTC Touch Cruise, which probably means that it will have a "jump-on-sofa" vibration mode and a button to communicate with aliens. Looking at Dutch site Pocket Info's specs, it seems like a good base for a potential Google Phone:• Quad Band GSM (850/900/1800/1900 Mhz) • Triband UMTS (850/1900/2100) , • HSDPA and HSUPA connectivity • 400 Mhz MSM7200 Qualcomm CPU, • 128 RAM and 256 ROM • 2.8â€³ 320Ã—240 px QVGA display • 3 megapixel camera with autofocus • 0.3 mpx front camera for video calls • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth • Built-in A-GPS • micro-SD/micro SDHC memory card slot

