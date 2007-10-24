The Blacbird 002 by HP looked like the gaming PC to have, with smart design including that aluminium stand. Maximum PC just gave it a 7/10 score for two main reasons: Vista OS hurts its game performance, as does its SLI implementation hacked up to use twin ATI cards...slower ATI cards. Will Smith, EIC, says his top pick is still the XPS, "It's just faster." [MaximumPC]
HP Blackbird Gaming PC Dinged for Vista OS and Slow ATI Video cards
