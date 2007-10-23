HP and Sprint are adding built-in EV-DO Rev. A support to four of HP's Compaq notebooks, the 2710p, the 6510b, the 6910p and the 8510 series. The press release says integrated support, and we've checked with HP and confirmed that it really is integrated EV-DO support inside the laptops and not just a bundled EV-DO card. You'll still have to pay a Sprint Mobile Broadband service charge though—no freebies here. [Businesswire]
HP and Sprint Bundle EV-DO Support in Compaq Laptops
