Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

House Judiciary Votes to Extend Ban on Net Access Tax by Four More Years

btp.jpgThe ban on taxing your intertube access is set to drop dead next month, but signs are looking decent it's taxation you won't have to worry about for at least another few years—the House Judiciary Committee voted 38 to zip passing an amendment to the Internet Tax Freedom Act that stretches the tax-freeness out another four years.

For once, lobbying groups and ISPs are on our side, actually arguing to make the ban permanent, though cities and states undoubtedly wouldn't mind the free drink of water a broadband tax dangles in front of them. The bill hits the House next term, probably (hopefully) before the current ban expires, though the Senate's taking its sweet time. [Ars]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles