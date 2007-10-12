House Judiciary Votes to Extend Ban on Net Access Tax by Four More Years

The ban on taxing your intertube access is set to drop dead next month, but signs are looking decent it's taxation you won't have to worry about for at least another few years—the House Judiciary Committee voted 38 to zip passing an amendment to the Internet Tax Freedom Act that stretches the tax-freeness out another four years.

For once, lobbying groups and ISPs are on our side, actually arguing to make the ban permanent, though cities and states undoubtedly wouldn't mind the free drink of water a broadband tax dangles in front of them. The bill hits the House next term, probably (hopefully) before the current ban expires, though the Senate's taking its sweet time. [Ars]