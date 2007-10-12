Hot 360 paint job

Street racing games aren't really my bag, but this Xbox 360 case mod is pretty hot. And it's all Aussie, done by Daniel Power at Kreative Power, an airbrush artist who works on cars and whatever else deserves the airbrush treatment. This case actually uses auto pearl paints, so it will only look better in the flesh. Snaps to Logan at Kotaku AU flicked this our way. [Juiced 2 Xbox 360 Spray at Kotaku AU]