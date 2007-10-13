There isn't a whole lot of information available about this device, but it appears that Honda has developed a new type of robotic leg brace based on existing Asimo technology. Sensors on the brace pick up abnormalities in your walking stride and help correct them. Sounds great, right? Check out how well Asimo's legs work in the video after the jump before you rush to judgment. [HCRJapan via GetRobo]
Honda Asimo Walking Aid For Humans: I Have One Problem With It
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.