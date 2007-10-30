If you're looking to lose a finger or two in the most creative and dorky way possible, "Mr. Fix It" Rick's "Magnetic Tesla CD Turbine" is the way to do it. Consisting of a bunch of CDs, a CD spindle case, a hose, a saw blade, magnets, and some creativity, it uses the power of water to make a bunch of CDs spin a saw. I doubt it'd spin fast or hard enough to cut through boards of wood, but it should be plenty fast to make fast work of the fleshy area between your thumb and fingers. Make at your own risk. [YouTube via BB Gadgets]
Homemade Hose-Powered Magnetic CD Turbine with Sawblade Might be a bit Dangerous
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.