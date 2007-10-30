Homemade Hose-Powered Magnetic CD Turbine with Sawblade Might be a bit Dangerous

If you're looking to lose a finger or two in the most creative and dorky way possible, "Mr. Fix It" Rick's "Magnetic Tesla CD Turbine" is the way to do it. Consisting of a bunch of CDs, a CD spindle case, a hose, a saw blade, magnets, and some creativity, it uses the power of water to make a bunch of CDs spin a saw. I doubt it'd spin fast or hard enough to cut through boards of wood, but it should be plenty fast to make fast work of the fleshy area between your thumb and fingers. Make at your own risk. [YouTube via BB Gadgets]