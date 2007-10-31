The acoustic isolating design of this home theatre makes it the first I've ever read that brags about how silent it runs. Those wall panels hanging from this basement den absorb sound, as do the dense 1-pound per square foot barriers behind the double walls. Then there's the floating floor made of a plywood top placed over jelly-like deadening material, which helps the floor jiggle during motion effects on top of making things a bit more silent. The picture comes from a Sim2 Domino30 single-chip DLP projector aimed at a screen with perforations to let all that centre channel action pass right through. Picture of the seating area post jump, but full details and gallery over at [Electronic Home]
Home Theatre Produces Waves of Massive, Throbbing...Silence
