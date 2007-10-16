Olevia Rolls Out Cheap 65-Inch LCD HDTV

Syntax-Brillian cranks out some cheap Olevia LCD TV sets, but now it's outdone itself with the 265TFHD, a 65-inch LCD HDTV that's the lowest price on one of its generous size we've seen yet. It's a mere $US6,999. That's not a bad price, considering that the Sharp 65-inch LCD we've had our eyes on is hard to find for less than $10K. This Olevia TV's specs aren't too shabby, either, with a Silicon Optix Realta Hollywood Quality Video (HQV) processor, a couple of HDMI inputs, and of course, there's that 1920x1080p resolution. We'd really like to lay eyes on this baby before we pass judgment, but on paper, so far so good. [Business Wire]