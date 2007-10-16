FiOS TV Getting an Upgrade; Here's a Sneak Peek

Now we're really jealous of the lucky ones who already have FiOS TV, Verizon's fibre optic-network-based cable TV replacement gets you all the HD channels you can watch, premium content and a dual-tuner DVR. Hey, sounds a lot like cable TV, doesn't it? That DVR is getting a lot more sophisticated, and Zatz Not Funny's Dave Zatz got a close-up look at its upcoming features that are set to hit in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

Turns out it can do lots of media extender tricks, such as stream AVI, MPEG 4, DivX and Flash from a PC on your network. Plus, since Verizon is also in the phone business, it's putting together a mobile DVR scheduling software package for its mobiles. Neat stuff. So let's see, FiOS gives you much faster broadband service (15 Mbps download/2 Mbps upload for $US50/month), tonnes of TV channels, a DVR that soon will be able to stream video? Yeah. It's about time the weasel cable companies had some formidable competition. Bring it. [Zatz Not Funny]