Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

FiOS TV Getting an Upgrade; Here's a Sneak Peek

fios-video4.jpg

Now we're really jealous of the lucky ones who already have FiOS TV, Verizon's fibre optic-network-based cable TV replacement gets you all the HD channels you can watch, premium content and a dual-tuner DVR. Hey, sounds a lot like cable TV, doesn't it? That DVR is getting a lot more sophisticated, and Zatz Not Funny's Dave Zatz got a close-up look at its upcoming features that are set to hit in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

Turns out it can do lots of media extender tricks, such as stream AVI, MPEG 4, DivX and Flash from a PC on your network. Plus, since Verizon is also in the phone business, it's putting together a mobile DVR scheduling software package for its mobiles. Neat stuff. So let's see, FiOS gives you much faster broadband service (15 Mbps download/2 Mbps upload for $US50/month), tonnes of TV channels, a DVR that soon will be able to stream video? Yeah. It's about time the weasel cable companies had some formidable competition. Bring it. [Zatz Not Funny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles