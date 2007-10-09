Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hitachi's Concept Remote Looks Minimalistic, Comes in Leopard Print

20071004141207610.jpgWe saw the large version of Hitachi's remote control last week, but they've got a smaller, sleeker and sexier version that comes in many different colors, including leopard print. The main focus of this one, like the other one, is the gigantic trackball in the middle, with the "back" button being the only other button on the device. The concept puts most of the power in the UI, instead of the controller, and probably won't work very well for no-look volume and channel changing while eating. [AVING] 20071004141207640.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles