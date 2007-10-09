We saw the large version of Hitachi's remote control last week, but they've got a smaller, sleeker and sexier version that comes in many different colors, including leopard print. The main focus of this one, like the other one, is the gigantic trackball in the middle, with the "back" button being the only other button on the device. The concept puts most of the power in the UI, instead of the controller, and probably won't work very well for no-look volume and channel changing while eating. [AVING]
Hitachi's Concept Remote Looks Minimalistic, Comes in Leopard Print
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.