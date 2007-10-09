Hitachi's Concept Remote Looks Minimalistic, Comes in Leopard Print

We saw the large version of Hitachi's remote control last week, but they've got a smaller, sleeker and sexier version that comes in many different colors, including leopard print. The main focus of this one, like the other one, is the gigantic trackball in the middle, with the "back" button being the only other button on the device. The concept puts most of the power in the UI, instead of the controller, and probably won't work very well for no-look volume and channel changing while eating. [AVING]