Hitachi has announced a new technology that will further increase the density of data in hard drives. Called "current perpendicular-to-the-plane giant magneto-resistive head" or "CPP-GMR" for short or just "Joe" for close friends, this hard drive head will push the storage limit per disk to 4TB. The new technology is an evolution of the old giant magneto-resistance (GMR) heads rather than the modern tunneling magneto-resistance ones. [BBC News, CNET]
New Hitachi Hard Drive Head Promises 4TB per Disk in 2011
