Hitachi Mocks Your Manhood, Makes World's Smallest RFID Chip

Hitachi has just rolled out a worryingly small RFID chip, measuring an impressively tiny 0.15 mm x 0.15 mm x 0.0075 mm. The chip packs in a 128-bit ROM, which is able to store a 38-digit number. Hitachi previously held the title for world's smallest RFID, but the now second place tag was comparatively large at 0.4 mm x 0.4 mm. The reduction in size was achieved by utilizing the silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process, where the transistor is formed directly on the silicon base. [TFOT]