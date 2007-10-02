Hitachi has come up with a new idea in display technology to deliver stupidly high contrast ratios. Dubbed "hybrid monitor technology", the screen puts an LCD panel together with an LCD projector - the projector delivers the backlight to the panel, and the contrast level is achieved through the multiplied contrast across the two origins. Sounds interesting, though I've no idea (a) if the panel is deep like an old school rear projection system and (b) if we're really going to notice additional blackness beyond OLED's million to one... until we get to true abyssal darkness, perhaps? [Far East Gizmos]
Hitachi hybrid display claims 8,000,000:1 contrast
