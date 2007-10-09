Hitachi CP-A100 Projector Tosses Up a Big Image from Really Close

If you find yourself giving presentations in closet-sized rooms, this Hitachi CP-A100 short-throw projector might be just the one you're looking for. We've seen short-throw projectors before, but none have been capable of tossing a 60-inch image on a wall when you're only 1.4 feet away. Its image is probably not too bad-looking, either, because it's packing three LCDs inside that attractive package, and its maker quotes a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens. No, this is not for home theaters, with its 400:1 contrast ratio and 1024x768 resolution, but for button-down corporate types, this might be just what the CFO ordered. Hitachi's not talking price or availability yet. [Let'sGoDigital]