Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hitachi CP-A100 Projector Tosses Up a Big Image from Really Close

hitachi-lcd-projector.jpgIf you find yourself giving presentations in closet-sized rooms, this Hitachi CP-A100 short-throw projector might be just the one you're looking for. We've seen short-throw projectors before, but none have been capable of tossing a 60-inch image on a wall when you're only 1.4 feet away. Its image is probably not too bad-looking, either, because it's packing three LCDs inside that attractive package, and its maker quotes a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens. No, this is not for home theaters, with its 400:1 contrast ratio and 1024x768 resolution, but for button-down corporate types, this might be just what the CFO ordered. Hitachi's not talking price or availability yet. [Let'sGoDigital]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles