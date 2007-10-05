High-Def iTunes Downloads: Coming Soon to an AppleTV Near You?

CrunchGear is claiming that the AppleTV may soon receive a sudden gush of iTunes HD content. As the story goes, iTunes will go through a major update this month, finally offering lots of commercial 720p HDTV programming. Unfortunately, there isn't much evidence: "Apple has apparently placed a gargantuan order for more Apple TV units," say the CrunchGearians. But if you're willing to take their word for it, iTunes already accommodates 720p HDTV video podcasts, so there's not really any renovation to the iTunes store that needs to be done. And, AppleTV is capable of playing back 720p. Seems like a natural evolution, and maybe that's why this rumour has weight. [CrunchGear]