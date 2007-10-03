It's been only a year, but the Helio Drift slider has been phased out of Helio's lineup, and should be soon replaced by a Helio "Mysto." Heliocity discovered a new filing at the USPTO for the Mysto, but unlike the FCC, the USPTO doesn't tell tales of lovers gone by. It's unlikely that the Mysto is the next generation Helio Ocean, seeing as the Ocean's only been on the market for about half a year. So the only questions is whether the Mysto is a slider or a flip—Helio, unlike Kirstie Alley, doesn't seem to like candybars. [Heliocity]
Helio Drift Gone, Helio Mysto Coming Soon
