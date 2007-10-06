Heat-Sensitive Wallpaper Changes Patterns When You Crank the Thermostat

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

heaton.jpgThis here is some fancy wallpaper that's heat sensitive, changing the pattern when the radiator comes on. It's a pretty sweet idea, and it looks cool, although I wonder if it goes from all to nothing like in these pictures or if it just stays in a halfway-there middleground most of the time. If that's the case, which is likely, then no thanks. Hit the jump to see it with the radiator off.heatoff.jpg [Shiyuan via NotCot.org]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

