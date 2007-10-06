Heat-Sensitive Wallpaper Changes Patterns When You Crank the Thermostat

This here is some fancy wallpaper that's heat sensitive, changing the pattern when the radiator comes on. It's a pretty sweet idea, and it looks cool, although I wonder if it goes from all to nothing like in these pictures or if it just stays in a halfway-there middleground most of the time. If that's the case, which is likely, then no thanks. Hit the jump to see it with the radiator off. [Shiyuan via NotCot.org]