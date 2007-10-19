HDD USB Dock Plugs Bare SATA Drives Like NES Cartridges

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

CRSU2.jpgCompatible with Windows and Macs, this $46.79 SATA HDD Stage Rack will allow you to plug any bare 2.5- or 3.5-inch SATA hard disk drives into your computer like Nintendo cartridges or, for those of you old enough, 8-tracks. Just take the HD, plug it into the base, connect the base to your Mac or PC via USB, and it will appear on your desktop. It may not be as compact as other options, but nothing will come close to the clickity-clak sound and all that cartridge-like action, as you will see in the video:

CRSU2_05.jpgCRSU2_04.jpgCRSU2_02.jpgCRSU2_01.jpg

[Geekstuff4u via Akihabara News]

