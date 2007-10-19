Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

HD DVD strikes back: JB Hi-Fi no longer Blu-ray exclusive

jbhifi.jpg Straight from the pages of teen dream magazine. Earlier in the year JB Hi-Fi took to the stage with Blu-ray to announce they were going steady. This was exclusive dating. There would be no two timing. They even wore Blu-ray's swim team jacket.

About eight months later, it now seems JB Hi-Fi has told Blu-ray "it's not you, it's me" and "maybe we should be open to new experiences for a while". Sure, they'll still be friends, but they'll just also be spending a little time with the guys from the track team. Of course, the captain of the track team? HD DVD! Oh man!

No doubt Blu-ray will be putting on the "that's fine" and "we understand", but I know I just heard a heartstring breaking. -Seamus Byrne [The press release]

