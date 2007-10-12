Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HD DVD Player Sales Top Blu-ray Again, Win Netflix Users As Well

In a not-so-surprising turn, standalone HD DVD players have inched ahead of Blu-ray sales starting mid-September, giving the overall year-to-date figures as 53% HD DVD, 44% Blu-ray, and 3% dual-format. Although this may give you the impression that HD DVD is in the lead, the numbers don't include the PS3, which dwarfs sales of standalone HD DVD and Blu-ray players by quite a large margin (based on June figures).

Things are also interestingly murky over on Netflix. When looking at their published numbes, Blu-ray has about twice as many people looking at the category, but only about 1/3 as many choosing it as their preference. We're not sure exactly what's going on, but our theory is that PS3 owners who got a Blu-ray player as part of the bargain are only marginally interested in its features, which explains the increased overall views. HD DVD owners, who either bought a standalone player or an add-on for the 360, knew what they were getting into, and thus have a higher preference for the format. Sounds good to us. *slaps hands together, then wipes on pants* [DailyTech via Crunchgear]

Video Business

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles