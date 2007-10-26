It was on this day back in 2001 that Microsoft's Windows XP was birthed, shiny and (very) blue, onto the desktops of consumers everywhere. It's still most people's favourite Windows OS (not me, I really like Vista), combining the stability of Windows 2000/NT with the eye candy of a consumer-focused OS like Windows 98 (note that we skipped WinMe for a reason). So happy birthday Windows XP, and may you live on in old arse dentist computers for years to come. [Microsoft]
Happy Birthday Windows XP!
