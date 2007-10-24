I got a tour of Akihabara by the wonderful people who work at Gizmodo Japan yesterday, and it was awesome. One of the first places we went was the Thanko store. Yes, the Thanko, makers of USB gadgets as dumb as they are impractical. Above, you can see me putting their USB microscope to the test in disgusting fashion, and below is a gallery of the many wonders on display in this tiny, cramped little shop.
Hands On the USB Microscope at Akihabara's Thanko Shop
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.