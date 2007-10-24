Hands On the USB Microscope at Akihabara's Thanko Shop

I got a tour of Akihabara by the wonderful people who work at Gizmodo Japan yesterday, and it was awesome. One of the first places we went was the Thanko store. Yes, the Thanko, makers of USB gadgets as dumb as they are impractical. Above, you can see me putting their USB microscope to the test in disgusting fashion, and below is a gallery of the many wonders on display in this tiny, cramped little shop.