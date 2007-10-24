Hands All Over the Sidekick Slide (Verdict: Best Build Quality Ever)

The Sidekick Slide is the midrange Sidekick, at $US199, and it has a smaller screen than the Sidekick "Luxury" LX. I couldn't tell so from the stuffy stock photos, but having held it and played with it, I do believe it has the best build quality of any sidekick. Motorola hardware plus Danger OS? Yes, please. It's also smaller. The keyboard's round buttons aren't so bad to type on, but they're not as easy to peg as the full-sized LX keyboard, and they're lined with velvecron, that fuzzyish paint for gadgets. Sidekick loyalists might not like the sliding screen, but I think it's tops.