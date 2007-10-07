If there's one piece of tech that's suffered from quick commodification, it's the USB flash drive—which is all the more reason that original products stick out in the market. We've seen wooden flash drives before, but these flash drives from Thalbach Design are heirloom material. Veneered in polished and oiled maple, ash and even a 150 year old burled wood (pictured above), a 4GB stick will run you $135, but you are a big important CEO who burns the midnight oil squeezed fresh from "used up" Benjamins anyway, so what is a little extra cash for some classy gear? [product via technabob]
Handcrafted Thalbach Design Thumb Drives (Anniversary Material)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.