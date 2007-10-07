Handcrafted Thalbach Design Thumb Drives (Anniversary Material)

If there's one piece of tech that's suffered from quick commodification, it's the USB flash drive—which is all the more reason that original products stick out in the market. We've seen wooden flash drives before, but these flash drives from Thalbach Design are heirloom material. Veneered in polished and oiled maple, ash and even a 150 year old burled wood (pictured above), a 4GB stick will run you $135, but you are a big important CEO who burns the midnight oil squeezed fresh from "used up" Benjamins anyway, so what is a little extra cash for some classy gear? [product via technabob]