Make Blood Without Actually Bleeding

As much as we love gadgets, gag props can be spotted from a mile away. And the last thing you need when you are fake self-beheading is some little snot pointing out that the knife is plastic. That's why this bleeding trick may be our favourite. Instead of using tin foil swords and bags filled with dyed corn starch mixtures, the stunt utilises chemical reactions on your skin. Just make sure you are using the dull end of the knife, lest the effect be highly realistic.