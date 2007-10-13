Halloween CFLs Keep You Spooky AND Eco-Friendly

When decorating this Halloween, there's no reason to throw out your Gizmodo-sharpened electronics mind. On the contrary, Halloween is your time to shine. Literally. Just check out these Halloween-themed compact fluorescents. The 13W bulbs run 2 for $US9 (one black, one orange), and will last you every Halloween for the rest of your life. And your children's lives. And your children's children's lives. Now that's a spooky thought. [treehugger via make]