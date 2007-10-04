Hacoa Keyboard Is Wood of Your Own Making

As Giz readers know, a Japanese lacquerware company currently builds $435 wooden computer keyboards, ones that Jesus compared to the unit of the mighty Gandalf himself. Demand, as you might imagine, now exceeds supply. So now manufacturer Hacoa is introducing a do-it-yourself alternative called Ki-Board DIY Kit.The product name is actually a play on words: ki means "tree" or "wood" in Japanese. Keys will be pre-carved into thin sheets of finished walnut or maple. You would cut out each key, and affix it to the USB keyboard base. Connectors, a saw and some sandpaper will be provided in the kit.

So how much will you save by doing your own woodwork? About $135, as the new set will sell for $300. Still a little high to me, but if you want to take the plunge, the monoDO website will be selling them later in the month. [Pink Tentacle]