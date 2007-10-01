As you saw last Saturday, Crazy Austrian Markus StÃ¶ckl has smashed the world bike speed record on a plain mountain bike: 130.7mph (210.4km/h.) Now, here's the video of him going down a one-mile-long snow slope in La Parva, Chile. Markus—who is also a Red Bull Air Races pilot—crushed his own record by 14.3mph. It's not the 152.2mph that Olympic cyclist John Howard got in 1985, pedaling behind a 500hp car at Bonneville Salt Flats, but his 40-second run down that slippery slope captured on video sure looks a lot scarier. [Red Bull]
Guy Riding Down a Snow Slope Breaks World Mountain Bike Speed Record: 210.4km/h
