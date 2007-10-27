We thought we wouldn't be surprised by any car sound system ever again. Until this guy cranked up the volume of his custom 17,000-watt 8-Sundown Audio SAZ-1500D rig and we saw his iPod jumping half an inch, the whole car rumbling, the metal roof shaking like a leaf and then his hair getting blown away—literally—by the air coming of the window. [Spluch]
Guy Installs 17,000-Watt Sound System in Car, to Be Classified as Weapon of Mass Destruction
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.