Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Guru Watch Spreads 82 LEDs Over Fat Wrists

guru_watch.jpgWith its vertical 82 LED digital display, the Guru Watch gives you a "hypnotic" light show before it displays the time, date, or alarm settings. And the look is an attractive blend of both retro and modern styles. It is a good thing you spent years crafting that flabby physique because the watch face is over 2-inches long. Finally, your fat wrists will come in handy. Available for £99.99 or $204. [iwoot via Shiny Shiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles