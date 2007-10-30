Guru Watch Spreads 82 LEDs Over Fat Wrists

With its vertical 82 LED digital display, the Guru Watch gives you a "hypnotic" light show before it displays the time, date, or alarm settings. And the look is an attractive blend of both retro and modern styles. It is a good thing you spent years crafting that flabby physique because the watch face is over 2-inches long. Finally, your fat wrists will come in handy. Available for £99.99 or $204. [iwoot via Shiny Shiny]