Designed by Hong Kong based design studio Chilli Chilly, these gun mugs feature a porcelain base, a gold or platinum plated trigger, and what appears to be a mock "safety" switch on the side. Great for that morning cup of coffee at work. There is nothing better for taking your career to the next level than letting everyone in the office know you like guns and getting jacked up on caffeine. Available soon for around $13.50 [Product Page via Cribcandy]
Gun Mug: Caffeine and Weapons are a Winning Combination
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.