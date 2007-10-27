Gun Mug: Caffeine and Weapons are a Winning Combination

Designed by Hong Kong based design studio Chilli Chilly, these gun mugs feature a porcelain base, a gold or platinum plated trigger, and what appears to be a mock "safety" switch on the side. Great for that morning cup of coffee at work. There is nothing better for taking your career to the next level than letting everyone in the office know you like guns and getting jacked up on caffeine. Available soon for around $13.50 [Product Page via Cribcandy]