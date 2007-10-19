A simple but brilliant design—build an arcade style cabinet for Guitar Hero with a real Marshall subwoofer acting as the base, a marquee and speakers on the top, and connect it to a hacked PS2 with every Guitar Hero game loaded on the hard drive. Then go ahead and deck out a couple of guitar controllers to top it all off. Needless to say, I wouldn't mind sucking so much arse at Guitar Hero if I was playing it on this thing. [Arcadecontrols via Arcadeheroes via Gearfuse]
Guitar Hero "Arcade Syle" Cabinet: Rock Out in Style
