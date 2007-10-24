Guess Microsoft doesn't have to compete with Google on everything after all. At CTIA, Steve Ballmer flatly declared Microsoft won't be joining the already crowded FCC spectrum auction party, since Microsoft has a "core competence ... and the telecom industry has a core competence." [Gadget Lab]
