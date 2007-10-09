Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ground-Based Missile Defense More Effective than Jack Bauer, Boeing Says

After the X-Wing rocket aficionados, here's some cool and real rocket action: this video shows Boeing's successful test of their Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system. They launched a long-range ballistic missile from Alaska to destroy it minutes later using an interceptor missile from Vandenberg AFB in California. It's the second test of this kind, but according to Boeing, this one gives them "greater confidence" that the system will "defend the nation:"According to Scott Fancher, Boeing vice president and program director for GMD, "with another intercept under our belts, we have even greater confidence that the GMD system, if called upon in a real-world scenario, will defend the nation against a limited ballistic missile attack."

Great. And all without attaching Jack Bauer to the interceptor (although I'm sure they glued a photo of Chuck Norris to its nose.) [Defense Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles