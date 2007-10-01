Gresso Make USB Flash Drives Fit for the Garden of Eden

Gresso, known for all things luxurious, has introduced a new collection of flash drives under the Adam & Eve title. The drives will be available in either; a bitten apple, crucifix or plain rectangle design.Your USB port is unlikely to have ever come in contact with African Mahogany or African Blackwood, and unless you are an idiot, or have a very nice desk, it never will. Regardless, that has not prevented Gresso from decking their new USB flash drives in the materials; they chucked in some diamonds and a gold clasp on the caoutchouc (rubber) strap, for good measure. The heaven sent devices will set you back between $300-$1000, depending on option choices, but it would surely be a sin to purchase. [Luxist]