Gresso Make USB Flash Drives Fit for the Garden of Eden

fin12.jpgGresso, known for all things luxurious, has introduced a new collection of flash drives under the Adam & Eve title. The drives will be available in either; a bitten apple, crucifix or plain rectangle design.Your USB port is unlikely to have ever come in contact with African Mahogany or African Blackwood, and unless you are an idiot, or have a very nice desk, it never will. Regardless, that has not prevented Gresso from decking their new USB flash drives in the materials; they chucked in some diamonds and a gold clasp on the caoutchouc (rubber) strap, for good measure. The heaven sent devices will set you back between $300-$1000, depending on option choices, but it would surely be a sin to purchase. [Luxist]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

