Here's an interesting design concept (at least I think that's what it is… there's scant little info to be found on these things): reverse sunglasses. The oh-so-cleverly-named Gray-Bans make things brighter rather than darker, turning that cloudy day into a bright one and that sunny day into a one-way ticket to blindness. Something tells me these won't ever exist, but it's a Saturday and I like the idea enough to share it with you folks anyways. [Book of Joe]
Gray-Bans Reverse Sunglasses Make Life More Bright, Blind
