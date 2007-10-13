Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gray-Bans Reverse Sunglasses Make Life More Bright, Blind

graybans.jpgHere's an interesting design concept (at least I think that's what it is… there's scant little info to be found on these things): reverse sunglasses. The oh-so-cleverly-named Gray-Bans make things brighter rather than darker, turning that cloudy day into a bright one and that sunny day into a one-way ticket to blindness. Something tells me these won't ever exist, but it's a Saturday and I like the idea enough to share it with you folks anyways. [Book of Joe]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles