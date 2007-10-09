Grad Student Builds Real Robot Friend From Scraps

UPDATED WITH VIDEO!When Cartman donned the Awesom-O 3000 suit and convinced Butters he had a robot friend, I thought that nothing that pathetic could happen in real life. I was wrong. A grad student at the International Islamic University in Chittagong, Bangladesh has been designing this goofy-looking best friend out of scraps he from auto shops, junkyards and electronics stores. He wants to sell his "IRobo" commercially for $1,000 a pop, to perform manual labour such as picking up objects and mopping floors. He even claims to be discussing production with an Australian software company.

My guess, though, is that it's just a matter of time before a person jumps out of the suit. Wanna know what tipped me off? The red helmet. Robots don't need helmets. Everyone knows a robot's brain is in his chest, in place of a heart. [Reuters]