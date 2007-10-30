Coaches looking to keep better tabs on their players on the field now have a better solution than just looking. The GPSports WI-SPI is a GPS system that can track precise player movement, speed and even heart rate. Information is beamed real time to a computer for direct analysis, allowing coaches to not only track positions, but performance level. Based upon earlier benchmarks, one can objectively judge just how much effort that hot prospect is putting out since his $50 million signing bonus (though our initial assessment in all circumstances is not enough). If you have a little league team that's not performing up to snuff, first try steroids. If that doesn't work, then contact GPSports for pricing info. [GPSports via slashgear]
GPSports WI-SPI Tracks Players' Every Move
