iPhone, BlackBerry, and Windows Mobile users can go to Google Docs and view all the docs, spreadsheets and presentations (iPhone-only, right image) directly on your phone. No editing for now, but Google's working on it. When they get editing working, this may beat even Mobile Office for ease-of-use and convenience (as long as you're not looking at documents that are too complicated). [Google Docs]
Google Docs Launches on Phones: Read-only For Now
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.