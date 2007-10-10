It's something of a twist: instead of installers working with your home theatre to give you the best sound it can deliver, the Goldmund installers use their complex acoustic modelling program, the diabolically named Proteus, to make your room as close to their ideal as they can, regardless of room size and dÃ©cor. Yep, that's a bare minimum of $300,000 for up to 128 speakers, an amp for each speaker and a controller for the whole thing. Furniture, other decorations and presumably even projector and screen cost extra. I wonder if they use Pear Anjou speaker wire. [Goldmund]
Goldmund Will Sell You Your Own Room for $300,000
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.