Goldmund Will Sell You Your Own Room for $300,000

It's something of a twist: instead of installers working with your home theatre to give you the best sound it can deliver, the Goldmund installers use their complex acoustic modelling program, the diabolically named Proteus, to make your room as close to their ideal as they can, regardless of room size and dÃ©cor. Yep, that's a bare minimum of $300,000 for up to 128 speakers, an amp for each speaker and a controller for the whole thing. Furniture, other decorations and presumably even projector and screen cost extra. I wonder if they use Pear Anjou speaker wire. [Goldmund]