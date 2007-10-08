Goldmund Announces Product Refresh

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

goldmundgi.jpgGoldmund has just added to their Logos line with the Logos1 monitor and the Logos2 active subwoofer. The Logos1 is available in both passive and active versions, whilst the Logos2 contains 2x150 watt Telos amplifiers with analogue and digital inputs. The Logos2 features an active crossover that will drive the 7" woofer and tweeter to above 100dB.There is a higher end Logos1 available, named Logos1 HE (high efficiency), this iteration benefits from a metal cone woofer and ribbon tweeter, which makes marginal differences in performance.

The Logos2 utilizes a 12" throw woofer and a passive radiator of the same size, the power is deduced from an internal 650watt amplifier. The picture shows the Logos1 and the Logos2 joined by the Logos Frame 2, creating a full range system with a 20Hz-32kHz +/- 3dB frequency response. Pricing and shipping details have not been released, but the sexy additions will no doubt set you back a pretty penny. [Audio Junkies]

